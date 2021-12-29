Build your own workbench with this simple DIY bracket kit for $20 or less at Lowe’s

Lowe’s is offering the Simpson Strong-Tie DIY Workbench Kit for $19.97 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $45 or more. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $18.97. Normally $35 for this kit at Lowe’s, you’ll find similar setups go for $60 or more at Amazon right now. Included with this kit are eight connectors and 100 screws, which is everything but the lumber needed to build a workbench. You can even pick up a second kit to build a shelving unit that attaches to the top for additional storage if needed. The other great thing is since you’re only getting brackets, the workbench can really be as big or as small as you need, offering extreme versatility and customizability. Head below for more.

When it comes to workbenches, this is about as budget-focused as it gets. Even the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench costs $35 at Amazon right now. Sure, it gives you a full workbench out of the box, but it’s not customizable at all, so you’re trading that off for a higher price.

Don’t forget that DEWALT’s 13-inch thickness planer kit is currently down to its best price in months at $512. This saves you over $100 from its normal going rate and delivers a crucial piece of machinery to your workshop. I love having a planer in the shop as it allows me to mill down rough lumber to usable material, so if you’ve been holding off on picking one up, now’s the time.

More on the Simonson Workbench Kit:

Kit contents can be used to build other helpful projects, such as potting benches, garage organizers and bar carts

Strong enough to hold heavy boxes, tools and machinery

Projects can be built at different lengths to accommodate your needs

ZMAX galvanization of the RTC2Z connector offers extra corrosion resistance

