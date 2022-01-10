Join Audible’s Premium Plus membership at $6 per month for 3-months (Reg. $15/mo.)

Today only, Audible is offering new customers 3-months of its Premium Plus Audiobook Subscription for $5.95 per month. Normally $15 per month, today’s deal marks a return to the typical deal that we see Audible offered at. If you’re unsure what all Audible Premium Plus offers, we’ll break it down. To start with, you’ll have access to the Audible Plus catalog, which has over 1,000 titles to choose from. On top of that, with a Premium subscription, you’ll also get one free audiobook of any value per month. If you want to buy another audiobook after picking up your monthly freebie, additional titles are 30% off while you’re subscribed. Learn more about Audible Premium Plus in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Since you’re saving $30 with today’s deal over the course of three months, why not put some of that extra cash to use by picking up a previous-generation Echo Dot for $25 right now at Amazon. The Echo Dot will allow you to easily listen to an audiobook with just simple voice commands. On top of that, the Echo Dot also features the ability to control smart home products, listen to music, ask questions, set timers, and much more, making it a very versatile part of your setup.

If you’re not an audiobook fan, consider checking out Apple’s latest iTunes sale that’s still going on from the weekend. There’s plenty of titles on sale here with star-studded casts including Ghostbusters, Superbad, Knives Out, Pitch Perfect, Caddyshack, and many others for $10.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer available until January 10, 2022 at 11:59PM PT. Offer is valid only for new customers of Audible.com. Offer applies only to an Audible Premium Plus monthly membership sold by Audible.com. For the first 3 months of your Audible Premium Plus membership, you will be charged the discounted price of $5.95/month. After the first 3 months, your Audible membership will continue until cancelled at the then current full price (currently $14.95/month) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page. Offer limited to one per customer and account, may not be combined with other offers, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

