Audible Plus is a brand-new all-you-can listen audiobook plan

Audible is currently in the “preview phase” of trialing its new “all-you-can-listen” service, Audible Plus. This provides access to an array of Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts that span many genres, lengths, and formats. Audible Plus is designed to offer members a greater selection of books to enjoy through unlimited access to a robust catalog of over 68,000 hours of content with 11,000+ titles included.

The Audible that you’ve come to know and love will be renamed Audible Premium Plus, which will offer a wider array of options when compared to Audible Plus. But first, we’ll break down what all the new entry will offer.

Audible Plus enters the game to deliver thousands of audiobooks for one monthly fee

While you used to have to purchase each individual book on Audible to listen, Audible Plus delivers thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and Originals for one monthly fee of just $7.95. That’s quite a price cut, considering before you’d have to pay at least $14.95 per month to have any sort of inclusion or discount with Audible.

New titles are being added every single week to this new tier, and you’ll know if something fits within Audible Plus because it has an “INCLUDED” tag below it. Should you stumble across such a book, just hit “Play Now” and it will start streaming within the app. You can even save titles to your library and download them to listen offline.

Audible Premium Plus offers one additional book per month

If the books you enjoy aren’t in the Plus library, that’s where Audible Premium Plus comes into play. It offers an additional credit that can be used to buy any piece of content outside of the Plus catalog, regardless of price or length. This will give you the ability to buy extra books each month, no matter what they would normally cost to pick up. While Audible Plus content can rotate in or out of the library, those titles which you buy with credits are forever added to your account, meaning you’ll never lose access. Audible Premium Plus is $14.95 per month, just like the previous Audible Gold membership plan. Users can choose varying numbers of credits depending on individual needs.

Availability

Audible Plus will be trialed by existing Audible members, but new customers can sign up beginning August 27.

9to5Toys’s take

I’m excited that Amazon and Audible are expanding the audiobook industry by offering a subscription-based listening experience. This is something I’ve personally wanted for a while because I’m someone who bounces between book after book after book. Now, with Audible Plus, I’m not limited to just a few new books per month, and can start, stop, and resume a title at a moment’s notice, all without wasting any credits.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!