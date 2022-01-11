Add flair to your home with a 12-pack of vintage Edison-style 850-lumen LED bulbs for $30

Brightever US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 12-pack of Vintage 850-lumen Edison-style LED Light Bulbs for $29.74 shipped. Down from its $35 normal going rate, today’s deal makes the bulbs under $2.50 each and also a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past several months. For comparison, most other listings at Amazon will run you over $3.50 per light, showing just how good of a deal today’s discount is. Each bulb delivers 850-lumens of brightness at a 5000K color temperature, which is more toward the daylight side of the white spectrum instead of warm. This is a change from what we normally see for Edison-style bulbs and adds a unique look to your home. Of course, being LED, these lights only use 7W of electricity to deliver what would normally take 60W of power to achieve. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the Edison design that’s featured above, then Sylvania has a 24-pack of standard-style 750-lumen LED bulbs for $21 Prime shipped. Sure, they aren’t as unique looking as the bulbs above, but at under $1 each, these lights are budget-friendly enough to outfit your entire home with LED if you haven’t made the transition yet.

For those in the market for smart bulbs, check out the Philips Hue deals that we uncovered yesterday. With pricing starting as low as $10, there are two different bulbs on sale including the traditional white bulb and the white/ambiance option with a tunable color temperature.

More on the Edison-style LED Bulbs:

Our standard E26 base filament bulbs emit 5000K daylight white light at 850Lumen with 360° view angle by only using 7 watts, a perfect replacement for traditional 60W incandescent bulbs. The combination of such brightness and CCT creates a cozy and comfortable lighting ambience, great for you to enjoy the night with families. Surprisingly, with such incredible brightness, these bulbs give out little heat, so you don’t need to worry about any danger of overheating.

