Save up to 33% on Philips Hue White HomeKit smart bulbs starting at $10

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb for $20.39 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at the lowest price since the summer of 2021 alongside nearly $5 in savings and the second-best price yet. While not as feature-packed as the more flagship multicolor bulb, the Philips Hue White Ambiance LED delivers adjustable temperatures for filling your space with cool blue light in the morning to wake you up, or warmer shades to wrap up the day. On top of Bluetooth connectivity that makes using the Zigbee Hue hub optional, you’re looking at Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control. Head below for more.

An even more affordable way to get in the Philips Hue game, its White A19 LED Smart Bulb is marked down to $9.99. Typically you’d pay as much as $15 with today’s offer marking the first discount we’ve seen in over 10 months. Delivering much of the same smart home control via Bluetooth or Zigbee connectivity, this option manages to enter at a lower price than the lead deal by ditching the adjustable temperature. It is still dimmable though, and a notable option at 33% off.

For other ways to upgrade your HomeKit setup, be sure to go check out all of the details from the new 20% off Philips Hue mix and match sale. Delivering some notable discounts across its lineup of smart light bulbs, lightstrips, and other accessories, there are even quite a few rare markdowns detailed right here, too.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb features:

Set the mood with 50,000 shades of tuneable white light. Control your Philips Hue Smart Lights all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device or your favorite voice assistant. Add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs with the (free) Hue Bluetooth app. When ready to connect a voice assistant, just go to Settings > Add voice assistant in the Hue App.

