Dash Deluxe Compact Cold Press Juicer also makes sorbet, now $80 shipped via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe Compact Power Slow Masticating Cold Press Juicer for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and matching the lowest total we have seen outside of Black Friday 2021 in that timeframe. This is a compact and simple solution that won’t take up half as much space in your kitchen as most centrifugal machines. A great option for fresh homemade juices (fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts, and more) all year round, it also comes with a frozen attachment that can be used for making your own sorbet when the weather warms up. This model comes with a pulp measuring cup, cleaning brush, and the serration function that divides the pulp and juice with ease. More details below.

If you would prefer to go with a more traditional solution, the Mueller Austria Juicer Ultra is a solid option. This one is an Amazon best-seller that comes in at $10 less than today’s lead deal with very similar functionality. While not quite as compact, it is quite a popular model nonetheless and will save some cash in the process.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch, the combo Breville Bluicer models are back at holiday pricing via Amazon with deals from $240 shipped. That’s on top of the brand’s more affordable solutions starting from $80 we are still tracking from earlier this month. All of these deals and more are ready and waiting for you right here, just be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Dash Juicer:

MAKE HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES: Extract the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and wheatgrass with the Dash Deluxe Compact Slow Juicer.

JUICE & PULP SEPARATION FUNCTION – Perfectly separates the pomace from the juice, and extracts the nutrients from the fruits and vegetables into juice. Enjoy the pleasure of less pulp.

UNIQUE COMPACT DESIGN: Compact size is a convenient, space-saving alternative to centrifugal juicers.

