Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup now $400 off via Xfinity Mobile, no trade-in required

Xfinity Mobile is now offering one of the best discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets, no trade-in required. You can currently save $400 across all four handsets just by signing up for a new line and porting over an existing phone number. That drops the iPhone 13 lineup as low as $330 shipped for the 13 mini, or $13.74 per month for 24 months. This is the best we’ve seen without requiring a device trade-in and $100 in added savings over the launch promotion last fall.

The all-new iPhone 13 series arrives as Apple’s best smartphones yet powered by the new A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes and a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing.

First up, go check out this landing page right here to get all of the details on the Xfinity Mobile promotion. We’ve also outlined the pricing on the iPhone 13 lineup down below, too.

Today’s promotion also covers iPhone 12 series smartphones as well as some additional previous-generation handsets. The same up to $400 in savings apply, and deliver some even better values for those who want to get in on the iOS action at a lower price point. Then for all of this week’s other best deals, make sure you keep it locked to our Apple guide.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

iPhone 13 Pro. The biggest Pro camera system upgrade ever. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. Superfast 5G1Durable design and a huge leap in battery life.

