Nutri Ninja’s Nutrient Extraction Blender now just $25 if you’re quick (Reg. $79)

Macy’s is now offering the Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender (BL450) for just $24.93 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $79 at Walmart and Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and easily one of the best deals we have ever tracked. But you better act fast as stock is already getting low. This model is more than capable of light meal preparations, whipping up the guac and salsa, as well as your daily protein shake. The 900-watt blender is joined by a a pair of 18- and 24-ounce on-the-go blender cups with lids as well. This model is rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is even lower than the less powerful Magic Bullet Blender system that currently sells for $38 on Amazon. If you’re in the market for something like this, you’ll want to act fast on the Macy’s offer above before it sells out.

With deals starting from $80, we also have a collection of Breville juicers and blender systems on sale at holiday pricing right here. Then go swing by our home goods deal hub for even more including additional juicer offers, smart toothbrushes, indoor plants, a return to the all-time low on Instant’s Solo coffee brewer, teeth whitening systems, and carpet cleaners, just for starters.

More on the Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender:

From crushing ice to breaking down fruits and vegetables for smoothies, the Nutri Ninja Pro can do it all with its powerful 900-watt motor. Create personalized drinks in only a few pulses, then twist one of the spout lids onto the plastic container and you’re ready to take it with you. Includes Ninja Pro base, 18-oz. Tritan Nutri Ninja cup, 24-oz. Tritan Nutri Ninja cup, two spout lids, Pro Extractor Blades® assembly, 30-recipe inspiration guide, instruction book and quick-start guide

