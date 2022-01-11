SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB USB-C NVMe SSD is down at $230 today (Reg. up to $350)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Extreme 2TB External USB-C NVMe Portable Solid State Drive for $229.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $350 at Best Buy and even more at B&H, this is as much as $120 in savings. While we did see it go for less over the holiday season in 2021, today’s deal is $10 below the previous Amazon low for nearly a year before that on one of the best portable SSD options out there — it typically sells for between $250 and $320 over at Amazon. This NVMe solution boasts speeds up to 1050Mb/s and makes for a wonderful EDC solution for both casual users and content creators. It is also quite a robust option with 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water and dust resistance, 256-bit hardware encryption, and a handy carabiner loop when needed. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Best Buy customers. More details below.

The obvious alternative to the lead deal is the smaller 1TB option, which is currently selling for $129 at Amazon right now. The specs on this model are nearly identical outside of the capacity with the same rugged exterior and resistance ratings. You’ll find all of the details right here.

Speaking of SSD solutions, we are also tracking solid price drop on the Sabrent Rocket Nano Rugged 1TB USB-C SSDs. These new all-time lows are starting from $144 with 1TB and 2TB options up for grabs at the best Amazon prices we have tracked thus far. Swing by our previous coverage from yesterday for a closer look at the discounts.

More on the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD:

Keep records of memorable photos and videos with this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The 2TB storage capacity offers ample space for large files, while the read speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. offer speedy data access and transfer. This SanDisk Extreme portable SSD boasts USB Type-C and USB Type-A for quick setup and use with most devices and a pocket-size design for portability.

