Sabrent Rocket Nano Rugged 1TB USB-C SSDs fall to all-time lows from $144

Amazon is offering Sabrent’s 1TB Rocket Nano Rugged External Aluminum Waterproof SSD with Bumper Guard at an all time low of $144.48 shipped. Normally priced around $170, this deal is the best of its kind for the 1TB SSD. On top of that, if you’re looking for extra storage, the Rocket Nano Rugged 2TB has a 15% price drop to $246.48 shipped. The Rocket Nano Rugged has compatibility designed to work with both Windows and macOS to easily transfer data between either platform. Its water- resistance, USB-C connection, and impeccable speed at 1,000MB/s only adds more enjoyable features.

If you’re looking for an SSD with a lower price point, consider the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for $129 shipped. A less expensive option than the Rocket Nano Rugged, while still preserving some key features you want out of an SSD. The SanDisk, like the Sabrent Rocket Nano Rugged is also water proof, and offers up to 2 meter drop protection and dust-resistance. SanDisk offers solid state performance with up to 1,050MB/s read and up to 1,000MB/s write speeds and included password protection featuring 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

In addition, you can grab a deal on a new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger for $16.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Anker’s newest and most compact charger contains 20W of power and is compatible from smartphones to iPhone’s and more.

Rocket Nano Rugged 1TB SSD features:

Elevate your storage experience to new heights with Sabrent’s smallest ever portable SSD. RUGGED DESIGN: 1 meter (3. 3 ft) drop tested. Sealed against harmful dust. Ultra-fast 10Gbps throughput, low latency, and power efficiency at up to 1,000MB/s. At only 2.75″ tall and weighing just 2 ounces, the rocket Nano can fit in your smallest pocket allowing for ultimate portability. The Rocket Nano’s built in USB 3.2 interface provides speeds of up to 1,000MB/s, 9x faster than traditional external HDDs. Transfer and backup large data files and 4K videos within seconds.

