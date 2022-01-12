Amazon now offers vegan protein powder, shakes, and supplements from $5 (Up to 34% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 34% off a range of vegan protein shakes, meal replacements, supplements, melatonin, and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time of year to stock up on nutritional supplements and protein products, as Amazon tends to have deep sales on a wide range of brands to support folks looking to start the year off on a healthy foot. With offers starting from just over $5 Prime shipped, you’ll find all of our top picks from today’s smattering of options listed down below the fold.

Amazon protein and supplement sale:

***Note: Watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts on the listing pages below and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries.

We are also still tracking some great deals on the popular Orgain protein powder and waffle mix products. These plant-based solutions are now starting from around $7.50 Prime shipped, so go stock up now while the price is right. Then dive into our sports and fitness hub for even more fitness-focused discounts.

More on the OWYN Vegan Chocolate Protein Shakes:

100% CERTIFIED VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE: Protein shake with 100% Vegan pea protein blend that provides superior health benefits and never, ever, compromises on taste. Delicious nutrition made for active & healthy people who care about what they put in their body & where it comes from.

CONTAINS 20 GRAMS OF VEGAN PROTEIN: Delivers all 9 essential amino acids and naturally occurring BCAAs (Branched Chain Amino Acids) to enhance muscle recovery and promote optimal daily health.

