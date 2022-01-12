Amazon now offers vegan protein powder, shakes, and supplements from $5 (Up to 34% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 34% off a range of vegan protein shakes, meal replacements, supplements, melatonin, and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time of year to stock up on nutritional supplements and protein products, as Amazon tends to have deep sales on a wide range of brands to support folks looking to start the year off on a healthy foot. With offers starting from just over $5 Prime shipped, you’ll find all of our top picks from today’s smattering of options listed down below the fold.
Amazon protein and supplement sale:
***Note: Watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts on the listing pages below and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries.
- 12-pack OWYN Vegan Chocolate Protein Shakes $21.50 (Reg. $36+)
- 12-pack OWYN Pro Elite Protein Shakes $33 (Reg. $45)
- 2-lb. OWYN 100% Chocolate Vegan Protein Powder $27.50 (Reg. $38)
- 2-lb. OWYN 100% Vanilla Vegan Protein Powder $27.50 (Reg. $38)
- 240-pack Melatonin by Nature’s Bounty $5 (Reg. up to $11)
- 72-pack ZzzQuil Sleep Aid $13.50 (Reg. $19)
- 100-pack One A Day Immunity Vitamins $8.50 (Reg. $13)
- And even more…
We are also still tracking some great deals on the popular Orgain protein powder and waffle mix products. These plant-based solutions are now starting from around $7.50 Prime shipped, so go stock up now while the price is right. Then dive into our sports and fitness hub for even more fitness-focused discounts.
More on the OWYN Vegan Chocolate Protein Shakes:
- 100% CERTIFIED VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE: Protein shake with 100% Vegan pea protein blend that provides superior health benefits and never, ever, compromises on taste. Delicious nutrition made for active & healthy people who care about what they put in their body & where it comes from.
- CONTAINS 20 GRAMS OF VEGAN PROTEIN: Delivers all 9 essential amino acids and naturally occurring BCAAs (Branched Chain Amino Acids) to enhance muscle recovery and promote optimal daily health.
