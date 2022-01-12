Breville’s compact centrifugal Juice Fountain hits Amazon all-time low at $50 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Breville BJE200XL Juice Fountain Compact Centrifugal Juicer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently on sale for $80 at Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this model at $30 under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. At $50, this popular brand name option is now one of the lowest priced options in its class with a titanium reinforced disc and Italian-made micro mesh filter basket. The built-in froth separator is joined by a 3-inch feed chute to support a wide variety of fruits and veggies alongside a 25-ounce juice jug and an included cleaning brush. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Best Buy customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many notable options in the sub $50 juicer category, but it is worth taking a look at this Amazon Basics model for casual users. It is currently down at under $38 shipped and provides a similar centrifugal setup with 2-speed settings and more. It’s not going to be quite as heavy-duty as the Breville machine above, but it will save you some cash.

Speaking of Breville, you’ll find some of its combo Bluicer options on sale right here. These holiday-worthy deals have returned and are ready to handle both your juicing and blending needs in a single machine alongside some other models from the brand. Head over to our home goods guide for additional 2022 kitchen upgrades while you’re at it.

More on the Breville BJE200XL Juice Fountain:

The Breville Juice Fountain Compact may be small but it is packed with power; It features a 3 inch wide chute allowing you to juice whole fruits and vegetables and conveniently collects pulp within the footprint of the unit to conserve counter space

UNIQUE EXTRACTION SYSTEM: The compact centrifugal juicers titanium reinforced disc and Italian-made micro mesh filter basket are made out of stainless steel and together are designed for optimum juice and nutrient extraction

SHORT PREP TIME: The Breville juicer machines unique 3 inch extra wide chute feed allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting

