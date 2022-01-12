Grab 96-loads of Gain Laundry Detergent for just over $9.50 via Amazon today (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 105-ounce Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box for $9.77 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Then remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid the monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $18 and more typically fetching around $13.50 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find at nearly 30% off the going rate. The same box sells for $13.50 at Walmart right now. This is up to 96-loads of laundry for under $10 Prime shipped, all packaged up in the eco-friendly box that uses “60% less plastic.” An easy no-drip tap alongside the side is a nice touch and this detergent is compatible with both cold wash loads as well as all machines including the HE-rated variants. Rated 4+ stars from over 370 Walmart customers. More details below.

A great add-on for the Gain detergent above is a package of the brand’s Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets. The 120-pack starts at just $4.50 Prime shipped and will bring “the amazing Gain scent” while fighting static and helping to reduce wrinkles in each load.

While we are on the subject, you’ll want to swing by our fashion and apparel deal hub to score some big-time price drops on loads of your favorite brands right now. Whether it’s some new footwear, outdoor gear, or looking ahead to the spring golf season, there are plenty of discounts to browse through highlighted by today’s Lululemon We Made Too Much Event.

More on the Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box:

Same great GAIN, smarter package

Packaging made with 60% less plastic per oz vs. 3 x 50oz bottles

Compact size

30% more freshness per drop

Easy to use No-Drip tap

