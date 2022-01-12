Lululemon We Made Too Much Event takes up to 50% off leggings, t-shirts, more

Lululemon’s new We Made Too Much Event is now live and taking up to 50% off its best-selling tops, bottoms, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Navigation Stretch Down Vest that’s marked down to $79 and originally sold for $168. This vest is great for transitioning weather and completely waterproof. It’s also packable, which is nice for storing and the stretch fabric makes it nice when working out for added mobility. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike New Year Sale that’s offering new markdowns from just $7.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!