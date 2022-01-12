Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 now $20 off starting at $50

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $69.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. While you’d typically pay $90, today’s offer is returning the recent release to the all-time low at $20 off. Lenovo’s new second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene earlier this summer and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find the bundled changing dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Ditching the integrated charging dock noted above means you can save even more, with the standard Lenovo Smart Clock 2 seeing the same $20 discounted as the lead deal. Dropping to $49.99 courtesy of Best Buy’s eBay storefront, you’ll be able to bring home all of the same Assistant-enabled nightstand upgrades, sans the integrated charging features. But if your bedside table is already laid out with ways to power your devices, the added savings will surely be worth taking advantage of.

Should Amazon’s voice assistant be a better fit for your smart home, last week at CES saw Lenovo debut its latest rendition of the Smart Clock. Arriving with almost all of the same features as the models above, the new iteration trades in Google Assistant for an Alexa-powered experience. Complete with new animations to round out the package, you can get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Charging Dock features:

The best bedroom Smart Clock just got even better. The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with Wireless Charging Dock keeps your nightstand clutter free. Charge up to two additional devices at once: your phone and another accessory, like a smart watch. The 4“ color touchscreen showcases the time, weather and your family photos with a choice of customizable clock faces or check in on your smart cameras feeds before bed.

