Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam hits lowest price in months at $61 (Save 39%)

Amazon is offering the Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam for $60.93 shipped. Normally priced around $99, you’ll not only be getting the lowest price tracked since August, but saving 39% with this great offer. The Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam is designed for great audio and video by supporting 720p 60FPS/ 1080p 30FPS with a USB 2.0 connection and is compatible with platforms like OBS and XSplit. Not to mention the built-in 5600K ring light to project daylight-balanced brightness on you while you record. The webcam also easily folds up for on-the-go creators.

An excellent pair on with your Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam would be Razer’s Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone for $40 on Amazon. Though made for smaller setups, this mic packs a lot of power. The 14mm condenser capsule and flat frequency response highlights your voice without any distractions. It’s tuned with a tight pickup angle to also eliminate background noises to make your voice the sole focus. Containing a USB and a heavy-duty stand with detaching properties, this mic is perfect to pair with the previous deal.

You’ll probably need a space to save all of your video and audio recordings, so why not take advantage of the deal Amazon has for the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad for $58. The flash drive is an easy way to move files from your phone or computer while still preserving them in a safe space. The SanDisk supports password-protected files and optional automatic backups to ensure the safety and care of your files and recordings.

More on the Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam:

Designed and tested by top streamers, the Razer Kiyo is a desktop streaming camera with a powerful, multi-step ring light that you can dim or brighten on command, and the ability to stream at 60 fps for full gaming fidelity. It’s the perfect camera for professional streaming. Microphone Sensitivity: -38dB.

