SanDisk’s Lightning and USB 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go drops to $58 (Reg. up to $110)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad for $57.99 shipped. Regularly selling for $110 at Best Buy, it typically goes for $65 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked there in about a year. It sells for $90 at the official Apple Store for comparison. A great piece of EDC for folks with Lightning-equipped iPhones and iPads as well as USB laptops/computers, this is a simple way to move files between devices, free up space, and more. It supports optional automatic backups, password-protected files, and features a dual-purpose swivel design for access to both connector types. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

If the 256GB is overkill for your needs, the smaller capacity models start from $33.50 at Amazon. Specs here are essentially the same, just with less space to transfer files and the like. Otherwise, you can go with the previous-generation models starting from under $23 Prime shipped right here

But if you’re after some portable SSD action, Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C models dropped even lower this morning with new lows starting from $70 shipped via Amazon. You’re looking at 26% in savings and the best prices we have tracked on the new models from Seagate. All of the details on these offers are ready and waiting in our coverage right here

More on the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go:

  • Automatically back up your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)
  • Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)
  • Quickly move your content from your iXpand Drive to your computer using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector

