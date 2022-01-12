Grab a 40-piece set of Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers today for just $11

Walmart is now offering the 40-piece Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Food Storage Container Set for $10.97 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ membership (free trial here). More specifically this is 20 containers with lids for each at the best price we can find for any comparable Rubbermaid set. The next closest option we can find is this 42-piece set on Amazon for just shy of $25. Perfect for completely refreshing your aging food storage collection, they are great for meal prep, take away lunches, and leftovers. The BPA-free containers are safe for the freezer, dishwasher, and microwave (without the lids) alongside a space-saving stackable design. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Walmart customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find this many containers for less than $11 anywhere, never mind a brand name option with this many 4+ star reviews. If you’re in the market for a tupperware refresh, or you have just given too many away with leftovers over the holidays you’ll probably never see again, now’s the time to score some more while the price is right.

Now you’ll have plenty of new containers to store your (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (now at a new all-time low) left overs in. Just be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more kitchen upgrades and essentials. You’ll find everything from laundry detergent deals to organizers, air purifiers, juicers, and even a host of Anker eufy vacuums starting from $50 shipped right here.

More on the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Food Storage Container Set:

Store, organize and pack a variety of foods with these Rubbermaid Take Along Containers. Ideal for meal prep, lunch, snacks, leftovers and more, they have updated, more durable bright-red lids, while the ridged design makes stacking easy. This Rubbermaid 40 piece storage set is also BPA-free, freezer and top-rack dishwasher safe and the bases are microwave safe for reheating, making them a wonderful choice for taking to work, school, the office, on picnics and to just store food in your fridge or freezer as well.

