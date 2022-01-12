eufy’s new hybrid 2-in-1 cordless HomeVac H30 Infinity hits $160 (Save $40), more from $50

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Vacuum for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at only the second notable discount since launching earlier this fall at 20% off. This is also matching the all-time low, as well. Centered around a unique 2-in-1 design, the HomeVac H30 Infinity can be either a handheld or stick vacuum depending on the mess. The handheld design packs 16kPa of suction power and pairs with several attachments to ensure it can handle just about anything around the house. A 20-minute runtime completes the package. Our launch coverage details everything you need to know, and you’ll find some additional eufy vacuums down below.

If the 2-in-1 design noted above isn’t exactly what we’re looking for, you’re also tracking a selection of other Anker eufy vacuums on sale. Detailed below, you’ll find various cordless stick or handheld models marked down when you clip the on-page coupons.

eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Vacuum features:

Incredible 80 AW / 16kPa suction power delivers extra strength to effectively clean up. Switch between Eco or Max mode, depending on your messes. At 1.78 lbs (808 g), you can effortlessly clean places that you haven’t been able to before—like air vents, high shelves, or light fixtures. Use the mop module and floor attachment to get an even better clean on hard floors. Simply use the moist mop cloths and wipe as you vacuum. For optimal performance, avoid vacuuming liquids.

