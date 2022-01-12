eufy’s new hybrid 2-in-1 cordless HomeVac H30 Infinity hits $160 (Save $40), more from $50

-
AmazonHome Goodseufy
Save now From $50

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Vacuum for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at only the second notable discount since launching earlier this fall at 20% off. This is also matching the all-time low, as well. Centered around a unique 2-in-1 design, the HomeVac H30 Infinity can be either a handheld or stick vacuum depending on the mess. The handheld design packs 16kPa of suction power and pairs with several attachments to ensure it can handle just about anything around the house. A 20-minute runtime completes the package. Our launch coverage details everything you need to know, and you’ll find some additional eufy vacuums down below.

If the 2-in-1 design noted above isn’t exactly what we’re looking for, you’re also tracking a selection of other Anker eufy vacuums on sale. Detailed below, you’ll find various cordless stick or handheld models marked down when you clip the on-page coupons.

Otherwise, our home goods guide has all of the other best discounts for your space.

eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Vacuum features:

Incredible 80 AW / 16kPa suction power delivers extra strength to effectively clean up. Switch between Eco or Max mode, depending on your messes. At 1.78 lbs (808 g), you can effortlessly clean places that you haven’t been able to before—like air vents, high shelves, or light fixtures. Use the mop module and floor attachment to get an even better clean on hard floors. Simply use the moist mop cloths and wipe as you vacuum. For optimal performance, avoid vacuuming liquids.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
eufy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

eufyCam 2C Pro system with HomeKit Secure Video hits $2...
Dreametech’s latest robotic vacuum cleaners now o...
Anker showcases new 100W GaN charger, first laser proje...
Hoover’s cordless electric leaf blower bundles a $20 ...
Ditch gas and oil with Greenworks’ 40V electric blowe...
SKIL’s 2-piece cordless electric blower and trimmer k...
Best new perfume to try in 2022: Jo Malone, Lancome, Re...
CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI Gaming Keyboard sports a 60% desig...
Load more...
Show More Comments