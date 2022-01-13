Amazon Basics 8-pack Rechargeable Batteries sees first discount in over a year to $16

Amazon is offering the 8-pack Amazon Basics AA Batteries for $15.99. This is the first discount this item has seen in months, and you’ll be saving about $3 from its usual price. For something that isn’t discounted often, now would be a good time to grab a pack. Though these batteries can be used in any AA device, they are ideal for digital cameras, remote controls, and toys. Their lifetime is long with up to 400 recharges with minimal power loss even after years of use. The 2,400mAh batteries come charged and ready to use out of the box, and there’s no better time to get them than now.

A perfect add on to your rechargeable batteries would be Amazon Basics Battery Charger for $11. The charger easily plugs into an AC wall outlet and can charge up to four AA or AAA batteries at a time. It comes with a USB port for charging of other devices and a flip-down plug making it an essential travel companion.

Another perfect travel companion has a deal for today only via Amazon. The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds are being offered for $90. The earbuds offer a long battery life of up to 32 hours and a water/dust proof USB-C charging case. That combined with the home-theatre worthy internal audio, these earbuds make a great deal.

More on the Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries:

Enjoy dependable power when you need it with Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA Batteries, available in multiple pack sizes to fit your needs. Amazon Basics rechargeable AAA batteries work well for popular everyday devices like wireless accessories, digital cameras, remotes, toys and more. Providing extremely gradual self-discharge, these long-lasting 800 mAh batteries retain 80% capacity for 24 months and can be recharged up to 1000x.

