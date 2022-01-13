Klipsch T5 II Wireless Sport Earbuds + charging case, transparency mode, more drop to $90

Today only, Woot is offering the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. These ones started life at $230 and fetched that much for most of last year before dropping to the $100 to $130 range during the holiday season last year at Amazon. Today’s deal is $10 below the lowest we have tracked via Amazon on other colorways, $5 under our previous mention on the gray set, and the best price we can find. Alongside the home theater-worthy internals Klipsch is known for, they sport a water and dustproof USB-C charging case that bring the total wireless battery life up to 32 hours (plus an extra hour after a 15-minute quick charge). Transparency mode lets noise from the outside world in when you need it and a series of on-board mics “actively reduces environmental noise to ensure your calls are loud and clear.” You can learn more in our reviews of the ANC and special edition McLaren models. Additional deals and details below.

If you’re just looking for a causal set of wireless buds that hit above their pay grade anyway, look no further than the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds. Coming in at just over $39 shipped on Amazon, this popular set provides even longer battery life and will save you more than 50% off the lead deal above.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot audio sale for additional deals on speakers and headphones including the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds PGA Tour Edition down at $145 Prime shipped. These ones feature a novel PGA golfing design with a sweet wireless charging pad made to look like a fairway or green. Take a closer look right here.

Then go browse through our roundup of the best wireless earbuds out there to get a batter idea of your options. Ranging from Anker’s lineup to sets from Jaybird, Marshall, and others, you can see everything neatly listed right here.

More on the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds:

LEGENDARY KLIPSCH SOUND – The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.

PATENTED OVAL EAR TIPS – Our earphones include 6 pairs of soft, oval, silicon, patented contour ear tips that are designed to reduce ear fatigue, provide the ultimate comfort and an excellent seal for noise isolation and superior bass. They fit better, they feel better, and only Klipsch has them.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!