Apple’s new AirPods 3 return to all-time low of $140 (Reg. $179)

Amazon is now offering the all-new Apple AirPods 3 for $139.99 shipped. Marking a return to the all-time low from its usual $179 going rate, you’re looking at a match of the price we last saw following Black Friday over a month ago. Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October of last year and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to save quite a bit of cash, going with the AirPods 2 is a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game. While you won’t find the all-new design or the MagSafe charging case, these previous-generation offerings are on sale for $110 and arrive with quite the value.

On the note of a higher-end solution, our guide to the best true wireless earbuds of 2021 is certainly worth a look. Out of the 15 different earbuds we reviewed throughout last year, we’ve settled on five different models that stand out from the rest. Including brands like Anker, Marshall, and more, you’ll want to check out the top contenders right here.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

