ASUS TUF 32-in. 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor has Adaptive-Sync for AMD and NVIDIA at $232

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 32-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $231.75 shipped. Down from its $299 going rate at both Newegg or B&H, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve seen at Amazon and comes within $12 of the all-time best price set in June of last year. This monitor delivers a 165Hz refresh rate for fast-paced gaming if that’s part of your requirements when shopping for a display. The 1500R curvature helps to deliver an immersive experience, as well. This pairs perfectly with the 32-inch 1080p display and you’ll even find support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium, as well as Adaptive-Sync compatibility as long as you have a NVIDIA GTX 10-series or newer GPU. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up AOC’s 24-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor instead. Coming in at $195, you’ll keep an additional $37 over the deal above while still getting a 1080p 165Hz display. Just keep in mind that you’re getting a much smaller, albeit still curved, screen here. However, with the same overall specs available, it’ll be a solid choice for any setup just the same.

Ready to fully overhaul your office? Well, this expansive L-shaped desk that’s on sale at Amazon makes that a simple task. Discounted to $180 right now, you’re saving $100 from its normal going rate. The large work surface here provides plenty of room for your desktop, monitor (or multiple monitors), peripherals, and much more.

More on the ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor:

32-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay. Display Colors : 16.7M

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

FreeSync Premium technology to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

