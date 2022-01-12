Organize your workspace with this expansive L-Shaped Desk for $180 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Techni Mobili Functional Storage L-Shaped Computer Desk for $179.98 shipped. Normally going for $280, you’ll be scoring $100 off that price plus the second-best deal we’ve seen. The L-shaped desk provides a neat and clean look to your office space with grey laminated wooden panels, two side storage drawers, and two open storage spots. In addition, a closed cabinet for larger items or personal belongings makes for an uncluttered looking area. Having the space to spread out your work makes for a much more organized setup.

If you’re looking for an alternative and more open-concept desk, consider Amazon Basics L-Shape Computer Desk for $154. Though there is no closed storage cabinets like the previous deal, this L-shaped desk still offers the ideal space to sprawl out work and organize supplies better. With a durable metal frame, easy assembly, and finished particle board desktop, this sleek desk will maximize your home office experience.

And what better to add to your new desk than a charging station? elago’s official Amazon storefront is offering a 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 Charging Hub for $21. A perfect addition to any Apple users desk, this charging port can hold your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a neat and compact fashion.

More on the Techni Mobili Functional Storage L-Shaped Desk:

Spread out and get to work with the convenient & stylish Techni Mobili Functional L-Shaped Computer Desk. This sleek L-shaped desk is constructed of durable wooden panels and available in a grey woodgrain finish laminated surface. It features an L-shaped work surface, which can easily hold your laptop or PC on one side as you work away on projects or paperwork on the other. The desk includes two drawers for storing your office essentials, plus 2 open storage area plus a large closed cabinet that allows you to keep your confidential documents safe, yet well within reach if you need them.

