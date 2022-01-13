Get a triple monitor setup now with the Dell USB 3.0 Triple Display Docking Station for $118 (Save $52)

Amazon is now offering the Dell USB-C 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station for $118.36 shipped. Normally going for $170 and higher, this deal is not only the best since before the holidays, but you will also be saving $52 with this offer. You’ll be able to get the triple monitor setup of your dreams with the power of this Docking Station and its support for Ultra HD 4K displays. With three USB-C 3.0 ports and two USB-C 2.0 connections you can connect a variety of other devices like external hard drives, printers, scanners, and more. Head below for more.

Consider adding on a new Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI Cable for just $7. With your new setup, you may need a new HDMI cable to keep your devices plugged in their proper places. This 6 foot cable supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video at 60Hz and audio ARC with the power to also connect with a Blu-ray player, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. Available in a 2-pack for just $3 more, this deal is a perfect match with the previous.

In the market for new speakers for your set up? Consider the Studio 530 bookshelf loudspeakers for $240 from JBL. You can save hundreds with today’s deal and bring home brand name speakers for your home. With 4-inch ribbed PolyPlas woofers, 125-watts of JBL power each side, and glass-filled Bi-Radial horns these speakers are sure to be worth the cost.

More on the Dell USB-C 3.0 Triple Display Docking Station:

The Dell Docking Station – USB 3.0 connects your laptop to up to three additional monitors, various external devices and the Internet with a single cable. It features a convenient way to expand the capabilities of your portable PC and customize your desktop computing environment. This sleek, compact dock unlocks enhanced productivity and entertainment options with highspeed connectivity and support for Ultra HD 4K displays. It also includes three USB 3.0 ports, as well as two USB 2.0 connections, ensuring compatibility with a vast array of peripherals, such as external hard drives, printers and scanners. Moreover, it is a great choice for corporate environments with Wake-On-LAN and PXE boot (on selected platforms).

