Grab a regularly up to $600 pair of JBL Studio 530 bookshelf speakers for $240

JBL is now offering a pair of its Studio 530 bookshelf loudspeakers for $239.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $600 direct, this set goes for $330 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $10 below our last few mentions on this set. This is a particularly notable way to bring home a brand name $600 pair of high-end speakers into your whole home audio or entertainment center setup. At up to 125-watts of JBL power a side, you’re looking at a set of 4-inch ribbed PolyPlas woofers and Symmetrical Field Geometry magnetic assemblies for the low end. That’s on top of 1-inch tweeters mounted on JBL’s glass-filled Bi-Radial horns with a 2-way crossover for frequency separation and a rear-facing bass port. Rated 4+ stars at JBL. More details below.

While they won’t be quite as powerful, another notable and more affordable option would be the Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. A pair of these comes in at a fraction of the spend with a $99 shipped price tag at Amazon where they are quite a popular option. Wall-mount ready, they are also a great addition to just about any home theater setup.

If you prefer to go with something in the sound bar category, today saw the Dolby Atmos-equipped VIZIO M-Series 5.1 setup go on sale at Amazon. You’ll find all of the details on this now $300 rig, complete with a wireless sub and a pair of satellites, broken down for you in this morning’s coverage right here. Hit up our home theater hub for even more.

More on the JBL Studio 530 bookshelf loudspeakers:

The JBL Studio 530 bookshelf loudspeaker brings professional-quality sound to the home experience. The Studio 530 takes the technology that JBL engineers developed for pro-audio loudspeakers and uses it to deliver accurate and powerful sound to your living room. And it’s versatile: the Studio 530 can replay a left-channel signal, a right-channel signal or surround-sound channels. The Studio 530 features a 1-inch (25-millimeter) tweeter mounted on a glass-filled Bi-Radial horn – the technology that JBL concert-sound systems use – to deliver concise, sustained high frequencies.

