Nomad’s iPhone 13 leather skins deliver Horween stylings at $22.50 (Save 25%)

Nomad is currently offering 9to5Toys readers a discount on its iPhone Leather Skins for iPhone 13 and 12 handsets. Right now applying code 9to5SKIN at checkout will take 25% off the entire lineup of accessories right here, dropping prices to $22.49. Shipping varies per order. Down from the usual $30 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best discounts to date while matching the Black Friday mention from November. Nomad’s skins cover your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series handset in its signature genuine Horween leather with an adhesive back that sticks right to your device. It provides some protection against scratches and the like while adding some extra grip. Not to mention, it’ll elevate the look of your iPhone without adding too much bulk, either. Head below for more.

Nomad’s leather iPhone skins can be a great way to add some extra peace of mind into the mix without sacrificing the slick look and feel of no case. It barely adds any bulk onto your device but still lets you rock a stylish Horween leather design. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Mac offers a closer look of what you can expect from the experience, particularly for those iPhone 12 users out there.

Nomad iPhone 13 Leather Skin features:

Built for the minimalist who refuses to sacrifice style and utility. Leather Skin provides a layer of personalization that goes unnoticed until you catch the timeless patina of the Horween Leather, but also gives you the unencumbered feel of life without a case. Leather Skin is a minimal piece of leather that is backed with a strong, residue-free 3M adhesive backing. Precision cut to the dimensions of your iPhone, Leather Skin gives your iPhone a whole new look without needing a bulky case.

