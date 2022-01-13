Start 2022 off by ditching your rental modem with this DOCSIS 3.1 ARRIS model for $175

Amazon is now offering the ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $175.42 shipped. Normally going for $200, not only will you be getting the best deal since Black Friday, but you’ll be saving $25 in the process. Switching to this modem can not only benefit your Internet speed, but can save you money on monthly modem rental fees. The multi-gig network features a 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port and an additional 1Gb/s Ethernet port for a second network. Compatible with Comcast, Cox, and popular ISPs, this modem will be an easy and smart switch to save you money. You should check with your provider to confirm compatibility, then head below for more.

An easy add on would be the TP-Link TL-SG105 Ethernet Splitter for $16 on Amazon. If your Internet set up is looking a little crowded, consider adding one of these Ethernet Splitters to the mix. This easy-to-install product doesn’t require software installation and increases the reliability of your devices allowing you to transfer files and use your Internet quickly and effectively. In addition to its reliable data transfer is its sturdy metal case and its quiet fan.

While your re-doing your Internet set up, consider adding another household essential. Almost everyone could use some new batteries, and the Amazon Basics 8-pack Rechargeable Batteries are now discounted to just $16. They’re perfect for cameras, remote controls, toys and many more. In addition, Amazon Basics 2,400mAh rechargeable batteries can hold up to 400 recharges with minimal power loss.

More on the ARRIS Surfboard DOCSIS 3.1 Modem:

The ARRIS SURFboard S33 is a DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem that delivers the fastest speeds and the latest technology. With a 2.5 Gigabit and a 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, the S33 enables a multi-gig experience for things like online gaming, 4K video streaming and more. It’s best for cable internet speed plans up to 2.5 Gbps and setup is simple with an easy-to-use app. It’s compatible with any Wi-Fi router and saves you money on monthly rental fees. Upgrade your home network with an ARRIS SURFboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem.

