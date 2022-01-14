Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite drops to lowest since Black Friday at $19 (Save $11)

Amazon is now offering the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally priced at $30, you’ll be getting the best deal since Black Friday while saving $11. With the Fire TV Stick, you can enjoy over 200,000 free movies and TV episodes through a number of streaming apps. You also have the power to watch live TV and listen to music via your favorite apps. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you get access to an additional 100+ channels including SHOWTIME, Discovery+, STARZ, and more. Subscription fees may apply, but there are many free options offered through the Fire TV Stick too. The dongle can stream with 1080p support, it’s easy to setup, and if you have any questions, you can use your Fire TV Stick remote to ask Alexa. Head below for more.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite offers just about anything you need out of a streaming device, but if the deal today is not exactly what you want, you should consider checking out what Amazon’s other streaming media players have in store with our in-depth guide.

If you’re looking for a new portable speaker, today only you can score the JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $40 via Amazon. With a 10-hour battery life, a built-in carabiner, and an IPX7 water-resistance rating, this speaker is a great deal to prep for summers by the pool.

More about the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite:

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Great for new users – Start streaming with access to over 200,000 free movies and TV episodes from ad-supported streaming apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more. Easy to set up, stays hidden – Plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet to get set up. Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps. Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

