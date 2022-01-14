JBL’s Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker sports a built-in carabiner at $40 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth Speakersjbl

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $39.95 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a match of our previous mention and the best price in over a year. No matter where you’d like a speaker to serenade you, JBL’s Clip 3 is up to the task thanks to its compact design. The built-in carabiner makes it even easier to tag along and pairs nicely with an IPX7 water-resistance rating as well as 10-hour battery. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to make out for less, the OontZ Angle 3 Speaker at $25 is about as good as it gets for the price. This offering isn’t quite as premium as JBL’s option above, but will still deliver a way to listen to tunes while out and about. It’s backed by 14-hour battery life and sports an IPX7 waterproof design, too.

Though if you’re really looking to step up your personal audio, Apple’s new AirPods 3 are certainly worth a look. Returning to the all-time low, you can snag Apple’s latest releases for $140. That’s quite the sizable savings from its usual $179 price tag, as well.

JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Like no other, the JBL Clip 3 is a unique ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. The upgraded durable and fully integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the Clip 3 your outdoor companion on every adventure. The Clip 3 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 10 hours of playtime, powered by a 1000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, allowing you to bring your music with you. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker sports a built-in...
JBL unleashes new party speakers and next-gen. Boombox,...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Go portable Bluet...
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Headset sees fi...
Smartphone Accessories: 24W waterproof portable Bluetoo...
BLUETTI portable power station Black Friday deals are b...
simplehuman’s touch-free rechargeable soap and ha...
Withings Body+ HealthKit Smart Scale hits $58.50 (Save...
Load more...
Show More Comments