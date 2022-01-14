JBL’s Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker sports a built-in carabiner at $40 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $39.95 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a match of our previous mention and the best price in over a year. No matter where you’d like a speaker to serenade you, JBL’s Clip 3 is up to the task thanks to its compact design. The built-in carabiner makes it even easier to tag along and pairs nicely with an IPX7 water-resistance rating as well as 10-hour battery. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to make out for less, the OontZ Angle 3 Speaker at $25 is about as good as it gets for the price. This offering isn’t quite as premium as JBL’s option above, but will still deliver a way to listen to tunes while out and about. It’s backed by 14-hour battery life and sports an IPX7 waterproof design, too.

Though if you’re really looking to step up your personal audio, Apple’s new AirPods 3 are certainly worth a look. Returning to the all-time low, you can snag Apple’s latest releases for $140. That’s quite the sizable savings from its usual $179 price tag, as well.

JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Like no other, the JBL Clip 3 is a unique ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. The upgraded durable and fully integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the Clip 3 your outdoor companion on every adventure. The Clip 3 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 10 hours of playtime, powered by a 1000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, allowing you to bring your music with you. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button.

