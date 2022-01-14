Bowflex Connected Treadmill 10-Series up to $1,100 off + NordicTrack models from $549

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex Treadmill 10-Series for $1,699.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $2,800 at Best Buy, this model has more recently been in the $2,000 range at Amazon and is now matching the price we saw over the holidays last year. You’re looking at up to $1,100 in savings and at least $300 off the most recent listings on Amazon. This one features a 22- by 60-inch running path with a -5% to 15% decline/incline setup, a wireless armband, and built-in Bluetooth speakers. This is a truly connected fitness experience with a 1-year JRNY membership and a 10-inch touchscreen console with 50 or more global routes that “auto-adjust in real time to your speed,” Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime access, plus more to power you through your 2022 fitness goals. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for more treadmill deals from $549.

More treadmill deals:

Speaking of connected fitness experiences, you’ll want to dive into the ongoing price drop on Echelon’s EX-15 Smart Fitness Bike. Delivering a Pelton-like experience for much less, this model is now marked down to $450 shipped for one of the first few notable discounts we have tracked don this model. Head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for even more.

More on the Bowflex Treadmill 10-Series:

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 delivers personalized coaching,* powerful performance, and streaming entertainment from the 10” console. You’ll have access to daily custom workouts personalized to your unique capabilities,* your Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video accounts*, and immersive environments from around the globe.* Gone are the days of your treadmill collecting dust. Now, it’s collecting mile, after mile, after mile.*JRNY Membership required. Wi-Fi connection required to access JRNY membership online features on built-in touchscreen.

