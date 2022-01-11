Echelon’s EX-15 Smart Fitness Bike delivers a Peloton-like experience for less at $450

Amazon is now offering the Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike EX-15 for $449.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at only the third notable discount to date at $50 off and the lowest since Black Friday. As one of the more affordable exercise bikes from Echelon, you’re still looking at a Peloton-like experience. Pairing over Bluetooth, the EX-15 can track all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. And while it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone for following along with Echelon’s curated fitness experience and on-demand classes. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

Those in the market for more of a premium fitness experience can also still save on a pair of other Echelon EX smart bikes. Currently starting at $700, you’ll find some notable price cuts to coincide with all of those New Year’s fitness resolutions at up to $152 off.

If you’re looking for a more novel way to get some workouts in at home, Nintendo’s popular Ring Fit Adventure is currently on sale right now, too. Delivering holiday pricing at $55, you’re looking at a unique gameplay experience that encourages you to workout while fighting bosses and accomplishing other in-game achievements.

Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

The Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike now comes a competition 0.6-inch seat, and console lever-style adjustment for a smoother and more comfortable ride. Precise resistance with a simple twist of the new indexing resistance adjustment knob. We’ve added a new handled rack on seat glide that does not restrict your adjustment. High Energy live classes with cycle instructors, keep you motivated from our amazing studio in Chattanooga, TN.

