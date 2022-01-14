eero Pro and Beacon mesh Wi-Fi systems are on sale from $95 today

Amazon is currently offering a selection of its eero Wi-Fi mesh router systems and accessories on sale from $95 shipped. Our top pick is the previous-generation Pro mesh Wi-Fi router for $159. Normally $199, today’s deal comes within $10 of our last mention from December and is $20 above the Amazon low that we saw. Amazon’s previous-generation system is perfect for the start of building out your smart home. This single router can cover up to 1,750-square feet by itself and easily integrates with the rest of eero’s lineup, including the newer generation models and Wi-Fi 6 systems. eero’s single Pro router offers two Ethernet ports which are auto-detecting whether they’re WAN or LAN, making setup super easy depending on what you need. Head below for more deals from $95.

More eero deals:

In the market for a modem to pair with your new router from today’s deals? Well, you’re in luck. While we originally spotted the ARRIS DOCSIS 3.1 modem at $175, it’s since fell further to $170 to help you save on monthly rental fees. This deal likely won’t last long, so be sure to cash in on the $30 in savings before the price goes back up.

More on eero Pro:

eero Pro router/extender – The Amazon eero Pro mesh router replaces your traditional WiFi router. A single eero Pro is a perfect start for any home and can be paired with another eero Pro or eero Beacon to quickly add coverage as needed. eero Pro is backwards compatible with 1st generation eero routers.

Pro-grade WiFi – With the most intelligent mesh WiFi technology and powerful hardware, the eero Pro features tri-band technology making it 2x as fast as the original eero router. With two gigabit Ethernet ports, easily connect your eero Pro to your favorite devices or additional eero Pro’s for the fastest in-home speeds.

Cutting-edge WiFi – Unlike common wireless routers and access points, eero Pro automatically updates overnight so you always have the latest security and features.

