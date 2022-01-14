Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases see clearance sale from $10 (New lows)

Cricket Wireless is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro Silicone MagSafe Case for $25 shipped. While you’d more typically pay $49, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at nearly 50% off while undercutting our previous mention by $12. Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more from $10.

Alongside the lead deal, Cricket Wireless is also discounting a selection of other official iPhone 12 series cases, too. Below is the full breakdown of what’s on tap, including the best pricing we’ve seen to date at clearance rates. It’s also worth noting that limited colors are available for each model, too.

Official Apple iPhone 12 series MagSafe Cases:

Then don’t forget to check out all of the other notable discounts in our Apple guide. As we close the work week today, there’s a collection of price cuts on Apple’s latest up for grabs right here.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before.

