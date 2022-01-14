Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Google Fast Pair are down to just $60

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $59.99 shipped. Normally priced around $80, you’re saving a solid 25% with this discount and the second-best deal we’ve tracked for this product. These earbuds offer 6mm speakers for a rich listening experience whether it be music, podcasts, or TV. They offer noise control and clear calls with the most up to date digital signal processing and four microphones. The earbuds are rain protected and offer up to 28-hours of battery life with the case so you can be on-the-go and not have to worry about your earbuds dying. Not to mention, the Jabra Earbuds offer Google Fast Pair, Alexa built-in, and Spotify Tap playback to make your listening experience the easiest and most comfortable. The earbuds make for a perfect buy, and if you want to know more, head over to our hands-on review over on 9to5Google, or keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative, but still with the quality Jabra has to offer, consider the JBL VIBE 100 True Wirelss In-Ear Headphones from Amazon for $30. You can listen from either ear, or both, and have access to your smartphone’s voice assistant as you need it. With easy wireless calls, 20-hours of battery, and the comfortable fit, this deal is guaranteed to be a good alternative to the previous.

While on the topic of earbuds, you should check out the new version of the first deal, Jabra’s new Elite 4 earbuds via Amazon for $120. Also with Bluetooth 5.s that enables Google Fast Pair, these earbuds have improved water- and dust-resistance with an IP57 rating tacked to them too. With a wide selection of colors and many of the best features highlighted in the first deal, these earbuds are worth the consideration.

Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds are engineered for those who love rich, powerful sound and crystal-clear calls. Customizing your sound is effortless with the Elite 3 earbuds. With class-leading personalization options via the intuitive Sound+ app, these ergonomic earbuds are engineered with 6mm speakers to deliver a punchy, fuller bass that’s not only just powerful, but also unique to you. For music your way, every day, these Jabra Elite 3 earbuds let you tailor your music to suit your individual hearing profile. Have a smooth day from start to finish with Alexa Built-in*, Spotify Tap playback*, and Google Fast Pair*.

