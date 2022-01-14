Jabra’s new Elite 4 sport earbuds with ANC and Google Fast Pair now shipping

Jabra’s new Elite 4 are finally available for purchase, delivering the brand’s latest pair of fitness earbuds. With new inclusions of active noise cancellation and improved water resistance, there’s also a steeper price tag to match.

Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are now available

After first being announced at the start of the year ahead of CES, the new Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are finally shipping here in the United States. But just what does the brand’s latest true wireless offerings deliver for the cash?

The biggest selling point of Jabra’s stable has long been the workout-friendly designs, and this time around for the Elite 4 you’ll find just that. Doubling down on the fitness focus, there’s a refreshed in-ear form factor that’s a tad more lightweight than we saw last time around. You’ll notably find improved water- and dust-resistance, too. Jabra is stepping up to an IP57 rating, which should go the extra mile for those who plan to take these earbuds on any and all workouts.

One of the more notable changes this time around is also the price. Stepping up to a $119.99 MSRP, that’s 50% higher than you’ll have paid for the previous-generation earbuds. Though the Jabra Elite 4 do in fact manage to justify that price hike. At least on paper.

For starters, there’s no active noise cancellation for the first time from the lineup. While the higher-end Elite t series has long had the distraction-free listening experience feature built-in, this marks a first for the more fitness-focused side of Jabra’s lineup.

Jabra also includes a HearThrough mode, which delivers much of the same experience as Apple’s popular Transparency feature on AirPods Pro. Though including ANC means that battery life is staying the same compared to the previous-generation pair. You’ll get hours of usage from the buds themselves, with the companion USB-C charging case bumping usage up to 28 hours overall.

One of the more notable features we outlined with the Elite 3 that makes a return for Jabra’s latest is the Bluetooth 5.2 support that enables Google Fast Pair. So these should be a particularly enticing offering for Android users.

The new Jabra Elite 4 are now available for purchase from Amazon. They arrive with a $119.99 price tag and enter in three different styles for the time being, compared to the Elite 3’s larger array of colorways.

9to5Toys’ Take:

At the $120 price point, there seems to be a lot of notable features packed into an affordable package. Without going hands-on with the new Jabra Elite 4 earbuds, there’s no telling if the daily use will live up to the on-paper specs. But if past releases are anything to go by, these should deliver a notable experience, especially for tagging along on workouts.

