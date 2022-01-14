Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Barbour, Free People, more up to extra 25% off at Saks Off 5th

For a limited time only, Saks Off 5th offers an extra 20% off top brands with code THECUT at checkout. You can also save an extra 25% off cold-weather styles as well when you apply code COLD25 at checkout. Note: more than one code can be used per order. Plus, customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more with code SHIP99 at checkout. The men’s Eastland Lumber Up Lace-Up Boots are our top pick from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $150. These boots have a faux fur lining that promotes warmth and the exterior is a polished leather to really elevate your outfit. This fashionable style can also be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Score even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Carhartt Winter Event that’s offering 25% off jackets, overalls, and more.

