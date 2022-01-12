Carhartt Winter Event cuts 25% off select styles + free shipping: Coats, overalls, more

The Carhartt Winter Event takes 25% off select gear including jackets, overalls, pants, socks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Super Dux Relaxed Fit Detroit Jacket for men. This style is currently marked down to $97 and originally sold for $145. It features a water-resistant exterior that also blocks wind and it has three zippered pockets to store essentials. The interior is sherpa-lined for added warmth and this is a perfect option for working in cold weather. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Super Dux Relaxed Fit Detroit Jacket $97 (Orig. $145)
- Loose Fit Washed Duck Flannel Pants $37 (Orig. $55)
- Relaxed Fit Reversible Jacket $90 (Orig. $130)
- Loose Fit Duck Insulated Bibs $90 (Orig. $130)
- Cold Weather Boot Socks $6 (Orig. $10)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Relaxed Fit Fleece Pullover $67 (Orig. $90)
- Wildwood Jacket $90 (Orig. $120)
- Yukon Fleece Active Jacket $97 (Orig. $130)
- Loose Fit Weathered Duck Bibs $90 (Orig. $120)
- Fleece Lined Crawford Pants $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Nike New Year Sale that’s offering new markdowns from just $7.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!