Carhartt Winter Event cuts 25% off select styles + free shipping: Coats, overalls, more

-
FashionCarhartt
25% off + free shipping

The Carhartt Winter Event takes 25% off select gear including jackets, overalls, pants, socks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Super Dux Relaxed Fit Detroit Jacket for men. This style is currently marked down to $97 and originally sold for $145. It features a water-resistant exterior that also blocks wind and it has three zippered pockets to store essentials. The interior is sherpa-lined for added warmth and this is a perfect option for working in cold weather. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike New Year Sale that’s offering new markdowns from just $7.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Carhartt

About the Author

Dillards End of Season Clearance Event takes up to 50% ...
Amazon in-house brands take 20% off outerwear and appar...
Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection now lets you live ou...
Samsung’s new 980 Pro 1TB SSD is designed for PS5...
Best new perfume to try in 2022: Jo Malone, Lancome, Re...
CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI Gaming Keyboard sports a 60% desig...
Grab 96-loads of Gain Laundry Detergent for just over ...
Nintendo’s wireless NES controllers see rare pric...
Load more...
Show More Comments