Store your headphones in style with the Satechi Aluminum Headphone Stand for $40

Amazon is offering the Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder for $40 shipped with the $10 off on-page coupon. With this coupon, you’ll be scoring the best deal we’ve seen in months on this stand with a solid $10 off the price its been going for. Having you headphones sprawled across your desk leads to tangled wires, so what better way to prevent that than organizing them with a holder? The Satechi Headphone Holder stores your headphones within reach while also including three USB 3.0 ports to transfer files or back-up data quickly at 5Gb/s. The stand supports all over-ear headphones including Bose, Beats, Sony, JBL, and more. That and the aluminum stand featuring a secured rubberized grip preventing and slipping, this headphone stand is surely a good addition to your desk.

Looking for a less expensive alternative? Then consider the COZOO Headphone Stand with USB Charger for $30 on Amazon. This headphone stand offers three USB-A charging ports and two outlets for convivence while working or gaming. You’ll be missing out on the aluminum like the previous deal, but in black and compatibility with many headphones, this deal is a good alternative.

More of an earbud person? We’ve got you covered with the new deal on Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $60 on Amazon. They offer a 28-hour battery life with their case, Google Fast pair and Alexa, and noise control for an excellent listening experience. Head over to our hands-on review on 9to5Google to learn more.

More on the Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand:

The Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand is your modern solution to storing your favorite set of headphones. Featuring a sleek design and three USB-A ports, it is more than a home for your headset.



Everything Should Have Its Place

Here’s one for your headphones! Instead of letting your favorite headphones sit unceremoniously at your desk letting cables get tangled, the aluminum stand offers a simple and convenient place to store them. Equipped with built-in USB-A data transfer ports and a 3.5mm audio jack port, to provide easy access to USB peripherals and directly connect your headphones. USB-A ports do not support charging or Apple SuperDrive. The Aluminum USB Headphone Stand has a sleek, sophisticated design making it the perfect complement to any Apple computer or accessory. Available in a variety of modern colors.

