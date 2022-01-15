Renpho HealthKit Wi-Fi smart scale keeps tabs on 2022 fitness goals for $40, more from $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Renpho Group (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its smart scales priced from $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal here is the brand’s Premium HealthKit Wi-Fi Smart Scale for $39.99. For comparison, you’d normally spend $50 here with today’s deal saving you 20% and marking the best price that we’ve seen in months. While most budget-focused smart scales connect to your phone over Bluetooth, this model offers built-in Wi-Fi so it can record your body weight and more even easier. Essentially, since it connects directly to Wi-Fi, you won’t have to have your phone nearby with the app open for data to be recorded. Just step on, let it measure, and you’re done. This scale pairs with HealthKit, Google Fit, and more, easily syncing with your platform of choice. Check out the rest of the deals from $17 right here then head below for more.

Do you already have a smart scale? Well, consider picking up the Amazfit Band 5 instead of today’s lead deal. It’s made to help you track fitness goals on a budget as it’s just $35 on Amazon. While it doesn’t actually track your weight, the Band 5 can keep tabs on steps, calories burned, workouts, and more as you tackle 2022 fitness goals.

Don’t forget that the Bowflex Connected Treadmill 10-Series is currently up to $1,100 off to help you tackle those goals. Designed to give you a solid experience all around, the Connected Treadmill 10-Series offers a 10-inch touchscreen that pairs with the brand’s JRNY subscription with global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed.”

More on the Renpho Premium Wi-Fi Smart Scale:

Work with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth: Renpho premium body composition scale provides instant and precise measurements with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (Does Not Support 5G Wi-Fi) & Bluetooth. With Wi-Fi mode on, no longer need to open the App every time before weighing, free your hands from the phone as long as there is a stable Wi-Fi signal!

More metrics showing on Renpho scale: Not only bodyweight, you can also check BMI & Body fat% data on the scale now! The other 10 body composition metrics like body mass, skeletal muscle are storing to Renpho app, records and tracks your daily, weekly, and monthly progress in charts and graphs.

One scale for the whole family: This Wi-Fi body fat scale allows you and your family to share one scale together. Automatically recognizing up to 8 users in Wi-Fi mode, smart enough to know who step on, each user will receive the data on their own devices conveniently.

