Amazon offers up to 50% off Fire tablets for the whole family from $35: Kids Pro, HD 10, more

Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of Fire tablet devices including the latest Fire HD 10, kids models, and more. One standout here is the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight 50% in savings, $10 under the most readily available individual Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. The Amazon Fire tablet kids line remains one of the best and most affordable ways to get the youngsters their own tablet. Alongside a 2-year worry-free guarantee, a year of included Amazon Kids+ content, and a protective slim case, their are plenty of built-in parental controls to keep things safe. This model sports a quad-core processor with a 7-inch display, dual cameras, a micro USB port, and 16GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). You can learn even more in our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup. Head below for additional Amazon Fire tablet deals.

More Amazon Fire tablet deals:

You can get a closer look at the latest model in our hands-on review right here, alongside additional details on the Fire tablet lineup to find out which is best for your needs here.

More on the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet:

Save up to $89 on a tablet (not a toy) designed specifically for kids ages 6+ that includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

School-age kids will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. They’ll find educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and others, plus more than 9,000 titles for kids ages 6 and up. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel anytime by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service. Content availability may vary by location and date.

