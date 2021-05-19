Today, we are taking a closer look at the Amazon Fire HD tablet lineup to decide which is the right option for you. Amazon’s affordable tablets have long since been a great option for folks looking for that hands-on computing experience that don’t see any need in spending iPad money to get it. With the release of the All-new Fire HD 10 models on the horizon, the options are about to get even more enticing. Starting from just $50, with worry-free models specifically geared towards the kids, it’s time to parse through the options to see which model is right for your needs.

The Amazon Fire HD tablet lineup has been a great choice for folks looking to get in on the tablet experience without forking out $1,000+ to Apple or nearly that much to Samsung. Not only does Amazon still support some of the previous-generation models to provide particularly affordable tablet solutions — even its latest, All-new Fire HD tablets still come in at under $200 — but you can also choose to go with lock screen ad-supported models or to keep the built-in, internal memory down at 32GBs (just about all models are expandable via SD card) to bring the price down even further. Starting at under $50 for the still supported Fire 7 tablet, to the warranty-protected $100 Kids’ editions, right up to the All-new Fire HD 10 Plus at under $180, Amazon’s varied lineup has just about everyone covered and carries some of the most cost-effective tablets you can purchase anywhere.

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet from $150

Flagship HD tablets from under $150

Amazon just recently unveiled its All-new Fire 10 HD tablet line with a focus on productivity, extra built-in RAM to support it, and a modern appearance with a thinner bezel surrounding the “brighter” 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display — the All-new Fire 10 HD and 10 HD Plus tablets are now the only models in the lineup with over 2 million pixels (224 ppi) at 1920 x 1200.

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet comes in 32 or 64GB configurations (expandable to 1TB via SD card) with a 2.0 GHz Octa-core processor, up to 12 hours of battery life after a four-hour charge, modern USB-C connectivity, as well as the expected 2MP front and 5MP backside camera sensors. Internal RAM has been doubled to 3GB this time around — you get 2GB in the Fire 8 HD models — to support multitasking, browsing the web while using other apps, watching videos, and/or reading.

The All-new Fire 10 HD Plus from $180

Wireless charging with some extra horsepower

The All-new Fire 10 HD Plus — an enhanced version of the base model All-new Fire 10 HD that is only available in black — brings an additional 1GB of RAM to the party for a total of 4GB as well as coveted wireless Qi charging. A perfect fit for the All-new Wireless Charging Dock for Fire HD 10 Plus made by Anker, the Plus model is really the flagship offering here, geared towards folks looking to pay an extra $30 for hassle-free wireless charging and that extra bit of horsepower when watching videos, checking email, browsing Twitter, Zoom calling, and other RAM-intensive, multi-tasking.

You can also score this one for $220 with the aforementioned wireless charging dock or in Amazon’s Productivity Bundle with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and the all-new Bluetooth keyboard with detachable case — it houses an “extra-long-life rechargeable battery for 400 hours of use.”

The All-new Fire HD 10 lineup is set for release later this month on May 26, 2021, with pre-orders now live.

Fire 7 tablet $50 and Fire HD 8 tablet $90

Best-selling tablets at rock-bottom pricing

If the All-new Fire 10 HD Plus is the most pricey flagship model in our Fire HD tablet buying guide, the Fire 7 and HD 8 are the most affordable. Amazon positions the Fire 7 as its “best-selling tablet,” with the Fire HD 8 being “made for entertainment.” When it comes to casual tablets, family couch readers, video chat machines, and just something to pick up and go without breaking the bank, these two are some of the best tablets on the market.

While the RAM and storage capacities (also expandable via SD card) are slightly stunted compared to the new HD 10 models, you’re still scoring more than capable 2MP camera arrays for keeping in touch with family. They also pack more than enough horsepower to support standard web browsing and online shopping from the couch at a price you won’t mind leaving out and about for the whole family to get their hands on.

Fire HD 7, 8, 10 Kids model from $100

2-year worry-free guarantee + FREE replacements

Don’t forget about the kids! Amazon’s updated lineup of Kids tablets finds a place in our fire HD tablet buying guide because of the worry-free warranties they provide parents and insistence on not being just some toy that looks like a tablet. Sure, you could find some play versions to help acclimate the youngsters into the world of tech at an early age, but Amazon’s Fire HD Kids line is a great way to essentially give them the real thing without worrying that your investment is going to get a cup of juice spilled on it within the first week and just go to waste.

With options for kids from 3 to 7 years old, as well as the newer 6 years and up Pro models, each of them includes one year of Amazon Kids+ “that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books,” as well as parental controls, filtered web browsing, and more. The Kids Pro tablets below also provide youngsters access to a digital store where they can request apps for parents to then approve and download.

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet $100 Ages 6+ 16GB RAM 2-year worry-free guarantee Slim Kid-Friendly Case included

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet $140 Ages 6+ 32GB RAM 2-year worry-free guarantee Slim Kid-Friendly Case included

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet $200 Ages 6+ 32GB RAM 2-year worry-free guarantee Slim Kid-Friendly Case included



