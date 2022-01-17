Backcountry takes extra 20% off The North Face, Helly Hansen, Columbia, and more

For three days only, Backcountry takes extra 20% off select styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Helly Hansen, Mountain Hardwear, Stoic, Columbia, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Helly Handsen Logr 2.0 Jacket that’s marked down to $90, which is $70 off the original rate. This waterproof jacket is great for spring hikes, layering, and more. It’s also stretch-infused, features an attached hood, and two large zippered pockets to store essentials. Plus, you can choose from two color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

