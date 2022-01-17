Razer Anzu Smart Glasses fall to all-time low of $128 (Save $72)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses for $127.80 shipped. Normally priced around $200, not only will you be getting $72 off, but also the all-time low price for this product that we have seen. Offering two different sizes and styles, these Smart Glasses are certain to style nicely. The glasses have a built-in mic and speakers that allow you to talk on the phone hands-free, activate voice assistants, and change/pause music with just a tap. No need to worry about stuttering audio either because the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses have a 60ms Bluetooth connection to ensure smooth and easy listening. They offer more than 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and not to mention, they can either function with blue light filtering or polarized sunglass lenses depending on your preference. Head over to our hands-on review for more information or keep reading.

If you’re looking for a pair of Smart Glasses for a less expensive price, then consider the OhO sunshine audio Smart Glasses for $50 via Amazon. You’ll still get some great features including voice assistant, polarized lenses, hands free calls, and a tap feature for volume up and down. Not to mention the Bluetooth 5.0 and IP44 Waterproof feature for outdoor activities or working out. With 10 hours of battery life and a slim design for a comfortable wear, these glasses are a solid alternative to the previous deal.

If you’re searching for another great deal, consider the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air vent Car Mount for $20. Following directions just got a lot easier with this tool, making an upfront and convenient spot for your phone to be placed while driving. It can hold many different sizes and brands of smartphones due to its stretchable sides and makes a safe place to store your phone so you’ll never have to go digging under the seat again.

More on the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses:

Its blue light lenses filter by 35% to protect your eyes, reducing eyestrain so they feel fresh and focused while enjoying entertainment or working, while the polarized replacement lenses shield your eyes from the sun with 99% UVA/UVB protection. Its industry-leading 60ms low latency Bluetooth connection delivers smooth, stutter-free sound that allows you to stay immersed without any disruptions from audio delay or skipping. With the Razer Anzu, you can go hands-free when taking calls thanks to open-ear audio and a discreet omnidirectional mic built into its frame.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!