iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 air vent mount upgrades your car at $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Car Mount for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside the third-best price to date. Delivering iOttie’s latest One Touch mount mechanism, the brand’s in-car accessory keeps your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view by resting right on an air vent. Whether you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on navigation directions in landscape orientation or just check on music playback, the swivel head adjusts to your use case. Plus, iOttie’s mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 13 mini to the larger 13 Pro Max and other handsets in-between.

If you don’t mind ditching the well-known branding or iOttie quality, this morning saw a more affordable car mount go on sale in our Smartphone Accessories roundup. This one rocks a dashboard design instead of the air vent form-factor above, and enters with a $12 price tag. That’s alongside all of the other discounts up for grabs right here.

As for something a bit more high-end, we just recently took a hands-on look at the new MagGo MagSafe car mount. In our Tested with 9to5Toys review, we found it matched its premium price tag with very few compromises, making for a notable on-the-road iPhone 13 companion.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Mount features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Mount is the next generation of the top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!