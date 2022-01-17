Satechi’s backlit aluminum Bluetooth keyboards for Mac now on sale from $60, more

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at the first discount in nearly two months at $10 off. The larger X3 model with number pad and full arrow keys is down to $74.99 from its usual $90 price tag. Sporting an unapologetically Apple design wrapped in an aluminum exterior, Satechi’s X1 keyboard rocks Bluetooth connectivity with a battery-powered design. There’s still backlit keys as well as a macOS layout, USB-C port, and ability to switch between three different devices. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at the experience and how it compares to Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the Satechi Aluminum M1 Bluetooth Wireless Mouse is marked down to $24.99 at Amazon. Typically fetching $30, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon low alongside a fitting accessory to pair with the lead deal. It sports an aluminum design with Bluetooth connectivity as well as an onboard USB-C port.

And if your desktop could use a refresh in the looks department outside of Apple’s signature stylings, there’s no better option out there right now than the colorful and unique Logitech Pop Keyboard. We just took a hands-on look at the new release when it launched to end 2021 with a retro typewriter-inspired design and dedicated emoji keycaps. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for all of the details.

Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard features:

Upgrade your on-the-go setup with the Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard. Designed with Apple users in mind, the keyboard features a full QWERTY layout, multi-device Bluetooth connection, and MacOS function keys – all with a smaller, more compact size. Perfect for setting up in your home office or at an outdoor café, the Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard is equipped with convenient backlit keys and rechargeable USB-C port for enhanced typing in any setting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!