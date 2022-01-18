Save up to 40% on Leviton Decora smart dimmer switches and more from $33

Amazon is now offering the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Voice Dimmer with Alexa for $72.48 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the lowest price since Black Friday and the third-best price to date at 27% off. Sporting built-in access to Alexa, this in-wall dimmer switch can not only control the overhead lights that it’s directly wired into, but also other gear in your smart home setup. That’s alongside Wi-Fi connectivity that ditches the need for an external hub, support for Google Assistant, and a pair of built-in dimmer switches. You can learn more about the Decora lineup in our launch coverage, of which other models are on sale down below.

Alongside the more feature-packed offering above, Amazon is also discounting the Leviton Dector Smart 4-Button Wall Switch to $48.32. Down from its usual $75 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings and matches the all-time low. This model may not have onboard Alexa, but still delivers four ways to command your smart home with separate dimmer switches. It’s a great addition to other in-wall switches in your Alexa setup.

Last up in the Leviton discounts today, Amazon has the Decor Smart Fan Controller at $33.45. That’s nearly 40% off the usual price tag and a new all-time low. This one helps carry over the Alexa and Assistant control to your ceiling fan, working without a hub by connecting right to your Wi-Fi.

Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Voice Dimmer features:

The Decora Smart Voice Dimmer with Alexa Built-in provides hands-free lighting control and the many benefits of Alexa Voice Services integrated directly into your Home to make life simpler and easier. Features best-in-class dimming performance with custom settings in the My Leviton app for preset lighting levels, fade rates, bulb types and more. In addition to being a 3-way capable dimmer, the Voice Dimmer features microphones and speakers so you can also play music, hear the news, check weather, control, smart Home devices and more using just your voice.

