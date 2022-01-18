Weber’s 2022 grill lineup includes smartphone connectivity, built-in LEDs, and more

Today, Weber announced the first three new products of its 2022 grilling portfolio that are “designed to fuse the best in smart technology, high-quality materials, performance engineering, and craftsmanship.” There’s the 2022 GENESIS Smart Gas Grill, 2022 SMOKEFIRE Wood Fired Pellet Grill, and an all-new WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection that’s sure to bring your spring BBQs with friends and family to new heights. Keep reading to find out more about Weber’s 2022 grilling collection.

Webber intros all-new 2022 smart grilling gear

Let’s start things out with the GENESIS Smart Gas Grill. It’s Weber’s “most advanced gas grill in 15 years” that “creates the ultimate culinary experience for grilling enthusiasts.” It’s ready to fit into the rest of the WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection with cooking grates that are specifically designed to accommodate the insert and grillware pieces should you pick them up. On top of that, there’s WEBER CONNECT built-in so you can receive real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and both flip and serve notifications on your phone.

PUREBLU high-heat burners help produce the “most efficient, even flame” for precise cooking. You’ll also find an extra-large SEAR ZONE to sear multiple food items simultaneously. Weber also built-in an extra-large prep and serve table as well as motion-sensing NIGHTVISION LEDs under the lid that illuminate the entire grilling surface. If you need more room to cook, it’s also possible to expand the grilling surface down the road, which is another unique feature of Weber’s GENESIS Smart Gas Grill.

However, if you prefer wood-fired food instead of gas-cooked, then the new SMOKEFIRE Grill STEALTH Edition are the perfect option for your setup. It’s also WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection-ready similar to the GENESIS Smart Gas Grill and has WEBER CONNECT built-in. Similar to the gas grill above, there’s also built-in LED lighting while the top cooking grate is porcelain-enable to retain heat, which offer even cooking in colder temperature and help to prevent rust or cracking.

For the WEBER CRAFTED line that we keep talking about, there are six cooking pieces in all. Each provides a “large cooking surface” that can facilitate “steaming, baking, roasting, searing, or flat top cooking” right at your grill. The complete grillware collection will ensure that you can prepare any meal with just a grill and are easy to change out when needed.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s awesome to see grills coming standard with smart features like WEBER CONNECT as well as the ability to expand the cooking potential through the CRAFTED line. I love grilling and wish I could use it more often, so finding out about these unique features makes me excited for spring to come. Will you be upgrading your grilling setup this year? Why or why not? I’d love to find out more in the comments below!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!