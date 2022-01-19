Score DJI Mini SE with two batteries and $180 worth of accessories for $355

B&H is now offering the DJI Mini SE Quadcopter with accessory combo kit for $355 shipped. Normally everything in this package would run you $480, today’s offer saving you $125 in total. On top of the $299 drone itself, there’s a spare battery, 128GB SanDisk microSD card, backpack, and more to kickstart your setup. DJI Mini SE launched last year as one of the company’s most affordable drones yet, sporting a folding design that weighs under 249G, so you don’t need to register it to begin flying. That’s alongside a built-in 3-axis gimbal-backed camera setup capable of capturing 12MP stills and 2.7K videos, a 30-minute runtime per battery, and included controller. You can get all of the details over at DroneDJ on what to expect from the mini, yet mighty drone.

Though if you’re looking to take a barebones approach and bring home a drone for a little as possible, grabbing the DJI Mini SE on its own at $299 is still hard to beat. Sure you’re not getting all of the goodies that improve the piloting experience noted above, but you’ll be able to dive in for a more affordable price with the same feature set.

If you’re looking for another way to outfit your setup, SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO SSD is certainly worth a look. We just went hands-on with the brand’s popular drive, walking away quite impressed by its best-in-class experience thanks to the 2,000MB/s transfer speeds.

More on the DJI Mini SE accessory bundle:

The Mini SE with Backpack & Accessory Combo Kit from B&H includes a DJI Mini SE drone, a LowePro Truckee backpack, an extra flight battery, a 128GB microSD card, a landing pad, and an optics cleaning kit. Altogether, this kit provides you with the ability to transport your drone and accessories more easily to a shooting location. It also comes with accessories to let you fly longer, record more, and keep the Mini SE clean and safe while doing so.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!