Dremel’s 3000-1/24 kit includes 24 accessories, storage case, more at $42 (Refurb, Orig. $69)

Woot is currently offering the Dremel 3000-1/24 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit for $41.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. With a current retail price of $69 and a going rate of around $55 at Amazon, today’s deal is the first major price drop that we’ve seen in over 12 months for this specific kit. The Dremel 3000-1/24 kit includes the high-speed rotary tool, 24 genuine accessories, the sanding/grinding guide attachment, and the accessory storage case. The 1.2A motor is powerful enough to handle just about anything you can throw at it, and the accessories will let you handle cutting, engraving, grinding, sharpening, polishing, and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for additional details.

Save some cash when opting for WEN’s 1.3A rotary tool kit instead. While it doesn’t pack the Dremel namesake, you’ll find a slightly more powerful motor as well as a 190-piece accessory kit. In the end, this is possibly a better value than today’s lead deal, but doesn’t carry the same namesake as you’ll find above. Coming in at $33, it’s well worth considering

Further bolster your DIY abilities with RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ impact driver kit that’s on sale for $39 right now at Home Depot. It’s the perfect start to any DIY kit and allows you to handle a multitude of tasks. Plus, the included 1.5Ah battery works with all RYOBI 18V ONE+ tools, making it quite versatile.

More on the Dremel 3000-1/24 kit:

Corded Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit: Includes 3000 high-speed rotary tool, 24 genuine Dremel accessories, Dremel A576 Sanding/Grinding Guide Attachment, and accessory storage case.

Speed range of 5,000 to 35,000 RPM with 6 variable speeds, provides precise tool control and maximum accessory versatility.

High performance 1.2 amp motor – Provides maximum power and performance at all speeds.

